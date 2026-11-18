Indian origin UK graduate wins James Dyson Award for SIVO.GO
A 23-year-old Indian-origin graduate in the UK won the James Dyson Award earlier this year for inventing SIVO.GO, a handy AI device that helps people who are deaf or hard of hearing notice fire alarms and doorbells.
It uses color-coded lights, symbols on a screen, and haptic vibrations to send alerts.
Agrawalla plans £5,000 for prototype testing
Agrawalla created SIVO.GO after missing important alerts herself when not wearing her cochlear implant. The device works without Wi-Fi, so it's useful almost anywhere.
She plans to use her £5,000 prize to improve the prototype and do more user testing.
Judge Rumyana Dancheva called it "a simple solution to a complex problem," recognizing Agrawalla's focus on real user needs.