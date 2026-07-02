Indian pharma uses AI to cut development time and costs
Technology
AI is shaking up India's pharma scene by making drug development way faster and less expensive, a process that used to take over 10 years and cost a fortune.
Instead of replacing people, Indian pharma companies are using AI and machine learning (ML) as creative partners to help solve tough scientific problems.
AI helps researchers spot candidates
AI is helping researchers spot promising drug candidates, design better clinical trials, and analyze huge amounts of data more efficiently.
This means cheaper medicines could reach people sooner, keeping India's pharma industry competitive worldwide and pushing it to the front lines of global innovation.