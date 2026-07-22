Indian Railways allows extra baggage bookings online from July 31
Good news for train travelers: starting July 31, you can book extra baggage online when reserving your ticket with Indian Railways.
No more last-minute runs to the parcel office. Just add your extra bags during booking if you're in a reserved compartment.
Heads up, though: this doesn't apply to AC 3-tier or AC Chair Car classes, since their luggage limits are already fixed.
Indian Railways baggage allowances and fees
Each class has its own free luggage allowance: AC First Class lets you carry up to 70kg, AC 2-tier allows 50kg, Sleeper gets 40kg, and Second Class has a limit of 35kg.
If you need more space, expect to pay about one-and-a-half times the normal rate for the extra weight.
There's also a maximum cap (like up to 150kg in First Class), so anything above that needs special parcel booking.
And just so you know, carrying unregistered or oversized bags could mean penalties, so it's best to stick within the rules for a smooth trip.