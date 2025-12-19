Indian Railways extends Aadhaar-only booking window for IRCTC users Technology Dec 19, 2025

Indian Railways is making it tougher for ticket touts by expanding the Aadhaar-only online booking window on IRCTC.

Starting soon, you'll need an Aadhaar-verified account to book general reserved tickets during key hours on the first day bookings open.

The move is meant to help real passengers get fair access, while regular PRS counter bookings stay just as they are.