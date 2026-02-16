Indian Railways introduces ASC Arjun, a humanoid robot, at Visakhapatnam

Indian Railways just introduced ASC Arjun, a 165cm tall humanoid robot, at Visakhapatnam station. Built locally over the past year, Arjun is designed to help Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams manage crowds and keep things safe during busy times.

Arjun uses facial recognition to spot criminals Arjun uses facial recognition to spot people from criminal databases and instantly alerts RPF control rooms if there's a match.

With AI-powered crowd monitoring and heatmaps, it predicts congestion before things get hectic.

The robot patrols around the clock—navigating six kilometers daily with sensors and cameras—while dodging obstacles on its own.

It can also detect early signs of fire or smoke Beyond security, Arjun can detect early signs of fire or smoke using thermal and gas sensors, sending immediate alerts in emergencies.

It also provides passenger assistance in English, Hindi, and Telugu and greets everyone with a friendly Namaste.