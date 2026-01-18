Indian Railways offers 3% off on unreserved tickets with RailOne app
Technology
Indian Railways is offering a 3% discount on unreserved tickets if you book through the RailOne app until July 14, 2026.
The 3% discount applies to payments made via UPI, cards, or net banking on RailOne, and the existing 3% cashback for R-Wallet payments will continue.
Why RailOne stands out
RailOne rolls all your train travel needs into one place: book any ticket (reserved or not), check PNR status, track trains live, order food onboard, and even file complaints—all from a single login.
It's available in multiple languages and supports easy sign-in with mPIN or biometrics.