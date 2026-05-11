Indian Railways to overhaul 40-year-old reservation system starting August 2026

RailOne app handles 9L bookings daily

With 88% of tickets now booked online, apps are the new norm for train travel.

The RailOne app, launched in July 2025, already has over 3.5 crore downloads and handles more than nine lakh bookings every day.

Its AI waitlist prediction now predicts the likelihood of ticket confirmation with 94% accuracy (up from just 53%), and you can do everything from tracking your train live to ordering food right to your seat.

Plus, thanks to fare subsidies during 2024-25, average passenger fares are subsidized by 43%.