Indian recruiters use AI proctoring to curb campus hiring cheating

Live follow-up interviews trip up cheaters

Cheaters have gotten creative, using things like remote helpers or virtual machines to dodge old-school checks.

But as HackerEarth CEO Vikas Aditya points out, live follow-up interviews (where you have to actually explain your answers) are tripping up those who rely on shortcuts or bots.

In fact, the share of companies using proctored technical assessments rose to about 77% by July 2025 (up from 64%), showing just how serious companies are about keeping things fair.