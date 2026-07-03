Indian recruiters use AI proctoring to curb campus hiring cheating
Cheating during campus hiring just got a lot trickier, so Indian recruiters are fighting back with AI-powered proctoring tools.
These platforms can spot everything from AI-generated answers and proxy candidates to sneaky wearables and ghost coders working behind the scenes.
Companies like Talview, Mercer Mettl, HackerEarth, and HackerRank now use tech that watches webcam feeds, listens for odd noises, and tracks your screen to catch anything suspicious.
Live follow-up interviews trip up cheaters
Cheaters have gotten creative, using things like remote helpers or virtual machines to dodge old-school checks.
But as HackerEarth CEO Vikas Aditya points out, live follow-up interviews (where you have to actually explain your answers) are tripping up those who rely on shortcuts or bots.
In fact, the share of companies using proctored technical assessments rose to about 77% by July 2025 (up from 64%), showing just how serious companies are about keeping things fair.