Indian researchers discover RAD-BAARG bow-and-arrow radio galaxy 1.8 million light-years
A group of 12 Indian researchers just found a super-rare radio galaxy called RAD-BAARG, shaped like a "bow-and-arrow."
Sitting two billion light-years from Earth and stretching 1.8 million light-years across, the galaxy was identified using data from the LOFAR Two-metre Sky Survey, and the discovery was published on June 22.
Bow-shaped arc observed beyond simulations
RAD-BAARG combines RAD@home and Bow And Arrow Radio Galaxy, and gets its name from India's own citizen science platform, RAD@home.
What makes it unique is its bow-shaped arc created by powerful plasma jets clashing with surrounding gas, something scientists have only seen in simulations before.
The team hopes that new technology like AI and next-generation observatories will help them learn more about how galaxies like this evolve in space.