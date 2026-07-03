Indian researchers discover RAD-BAARG bow-and-arrow radio galaxy 1.8 million light-years

Bow-shaped arc observed beyond simulations

RAD-BAARG combines RAD@home and Bow And Arrow Radio Galaxy, and gets its name from India's own citizen science platform, RAD@home.

What makes it unique is its bow-shaped arc created by powerful plasma jets clashing with surrounding gas, something scientists have only seen in simulations before.

The team hopes that new technology like AI and next-generation observatories will help them learn more about how galaxies like this evolve in space.