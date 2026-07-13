Bengaluru startup's software-defined motors could cut India's rare earth dependence
What's the story
Bengaluru-based start-up Vimag Labs has developed a software-defined motor technology that does away with the need for rare earth magnets. The innovation is aimed at reducing India's reliance on Chinese supply chains. The concept was born in 2020 when a magnet shipment for the company's prototype motors was stuck at a Shanghai port due to pandemic-related lockdowns.
Tech breakthrough
The new motor is made of copper coils and steel
The new motor from Vimag Labs is made of copper coils and steel, with its magnetic behavior replicated through software.
This design eliminates the need for permanent magnets, which are mostly sourced from China.
According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), China controls nearly 90% of the world's rare earth minerals and about 94% of the NdFeB magnets used in high-power electric motors.
Design benefits
The new design is lighter and more efficient
Vimag Labs's motor design has several advantages over traditional induction or switched reluctance motors.
It is not only lighter and more efficient, but also avoids the need for brushes or slip rings to transfer power.
Instead, it uses firmware to wirelessly send power inside the motor, turning copper coils into tuned electromagnets in real time.
This way, the motor can match or even exceed conventional permanent-magnet motor output while improving range and reducing battery demand.
Indigenous production
The start-up has 5 Indian patents
Vimag Labs's motor technology is completely indigenous as it uses only copper, steel, and standard electronics. The start-up has five Indian patents and is focused on electric two and three-wheelers.
It is currently testing its technology with a top-five two-wheeler manufacturer in India, an EV arm of a legacy Indian brand, a leading powertrain supplier for three-wheelers, a leading passenger vehicle maker in India as well as Europe Tier 1 supplier.
Future plans
Vimag Labs recently raised a $5 million Series A round
Vimag Labs recently raised a $5 million Series A round led by Accel and is now gearing up for another funding round.
The start-up has a 22-engineer team spread across India, the US, and Europe. They are also developing a custom chip for their motors to reduce electronics costs by up to 90%.
Prototypes for trucks and busses are in the works as well as early-stage talks with India's electronics ministry on defense applications.