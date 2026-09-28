India's first orbital data center to be launched in 2028

The Waymaker 2 mission will see two 100kg My Orbital Infrastructure (MOI) constellation satellites launched on a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch window is set for late 2028, following a launch service agreement with RIDE! space, the mission management company that booked the slot.

"Everything we have flown so far has been about proving that compute belongs in orbit," said Ronak Kumar Samantray, founder and CEO of TakeMe2Space.