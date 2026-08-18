Indian startup Digantara rolls out MOSAIC to monitor LEO objects
Digantara, a space-tech startup from India, just rolled out MOSAIC, a smart sensor network that uses AI to spot and track satellites and debris in low Earth orbit in real time.
This is a big step for India, since it means less depending on foreign data for keeping an eye on space traffic (something that became clear during Operation Sindoor).
MOSAIC links 5 AI enabled sensors
MOSAIC links five advanced sensor nodes with optical and electronic gear, letting them work together even in tough conditions.
Thanks to AI and machine learning, the system can quickly find and catalog objects without needing previous info, using "Lost-in-Space" techniques.
Founder and CEO Anirudh Sharma says they're aiming to take this global, giving India more control over its own space safety and intelligence.