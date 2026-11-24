Indian startups build mental health AI with strict escalation rules
Several Indian startups (think ELMA, Menthra, Healo, and Wysa) are building AI tools made just for mental health support.
Unlike general chatbots like ChatGPT, these AIs follow strict guidelines about what they can discuss and know when to loop in a real person.
People seek AI emotional support
With more people turning to AI for emotional support, these startups are stepping up with solutions built specifically for mental health needs.
ELMA, Menthra, Healo, and Wysa are among the startups building AI for emotional and mental-health support.