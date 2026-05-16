Indian startups plan data centers in low earth orbit
Indian startups are getting creative with the AI surge. Now they're planning to build data centers in space.
earth-based centers are running into limits like power, cooling, and land shortages. By moving servers to low Earth orbit, these companies hope to tap into endless solar energy and the unique benefits of space.
Startups pursue orbital AI compute
Pixxel (with Sarvam AI) is set to launch the Pathfinder satellite by late 2026 to run powerful AI models and process images right in orbit.
Agnikul Cosmos is developing launch systems and upper-stage platforms to host compute hardware in orbit, while TakeMe2Space wants a massive satellite with 400 petabytes of storage by 2029 for sectors like defense and finance.
There are still hurdles, like keeping things cool and sending data back fast, but experts think India's space tech scene is ready for the challenge.