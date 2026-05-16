Indian startups plan data centers in low earth orbit

Startups pursue orbital AI compute

Pixxel (with Sarvam AI) is set to launch the Pathfinder satellite by late 2026 to run powerful AI models and process images right in orbit.

Agnikul Cosmos is developing launch systems and upper-stage platforms to host compute hardware in orbit, while TakeMe2Space wants a massive satellite with 400 petabytes of storage by 2029 for sectors like defense and finance.

There are still hurdles, like keeping things cool and sending data back fast, but experts think India's space tech scene is ready for the challenge.