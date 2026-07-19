Indian students clinch 4 IChO golds and 4 IBO medals
Big win for India! High school students just made history at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Uzbekistan, bringing home four gold medals, a first in 27 years.
Over at the 38th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), they picked up one gold and three silvers, outshining competitors from around the world.
IChO chemistry team ties for 1st
Both Olympiads are tough global contests with challenging theory and practical exams.
India's chemistry team, Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar, and Sandeep Kuchi, tied for first place with some of the world's best.
The biology squad also trained hard under top mentors from HBCSE-TIFR.
With medals this year in the International Chemistry Olympiad, International Biology Olympiad, and International Physics Olympiad, Indian students are showing just how far talent and dedication can go on the international stage.