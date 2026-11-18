Indian study finds CancerSpot could improve early cancer detection
A new study across India suggests that spotting extra DNA fragments in your blood could make finding cancer a lot easier.
Researchers tested a blood test called CancerSpot, which uses AI and DNA sequencing, and published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
CancerSpot detected 14 cancer types
CancerSpot was tried on 1,480 people from 43 hospitals and picked up 14 different types of cancer with a 72% success rate: hardly any false alarms (just 1.4%).
The team says these results could help catch cancer earlier and improve screening, with one researcher noting it might even change how we think about how our cells interact when it comes to detecting disease.