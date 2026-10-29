Indian study finds inflammation-associated gut bacteria in Parkinson's patients
A new study has found that people with Parkinson's disease have very different gut bacteria than healthy people.
Scientists in India discovered higher levels of bacteria potentially associated with inflammation in Parkinson's patients, suggesting that what's happening in a person's gut might actually play a role in how the disease develops or gets worse.
Fewer beneficial bacteria may affect neurotransmitters
Researchers studied 65 patients and 65 healthy individuals, most of whom were the patients' spouses, to keep diets and lifestyles similar.
They noticed Parkinson's patients had fewer "good" gut bacteria, which could mess with important brain chemicals like dopamine and GABA.
This is the first study of its kind in India, opening up fresh ideas for treating or even diagnosing Parkinson's by focusing on gut health.