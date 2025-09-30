India's 1st AI caller assistant app launching on October 2
Hyderabad-based Equal AI is set to launch India's first-ever AI Caller Assistant app on October 2, 2024, starting with Android users in Delhi NCR.
The app chats with unknown callers in English, Hindi, or Hinglish and skips your saved contacts.
Equal AI has big plans—aiming for one million daily users by March 2026 and rolling out soon in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
How it works
The app screens unknown calls for you—narrating them or talking back as needed, once you punch in and give access to the details—so you don't have to deal with random interruptions.
In testing, users saw an 87% drop in unwanted call disruptions and a 94% spam detection rate with zero false positives for saved contacts.
It's built specifically for Indian languages and names, which helps it handle the nuances of Indian communication better than regular AIs.
Why it matters
Spam calls are still everywhere (over 790,000 complaints were filed with TRAI earlier this year), but Equal AI's two-way voice tech aims to make your phone life less annoying by handling these calls smoothly and efficiently.