India's 1st AI caller assistant app launching on October 2

How it works

The app screens unknown calls for you—narrating them or talking back as needed, once you punch in and give access to the details—so you don't have to deal with random interruptions.

In testing, users saw an 87% drop in unwanted call disruptions and a 94% spam detection rate with zero false positives for saved contacts.

It's built specifically for Indian languages and names, which helps it handle the nuances of Indian communication better than regular AIs.