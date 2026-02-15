India's 1st AI impact summit happening next week

The India AI Impact Summit is happening February 16-20 in New Delhi. The top 20 YUVAi Youth Challenge finalists—young minds (13-21) announced by MeitY on February 15—will present their solutions during the summit.

YUVAi Youth Challenge finalists Over 2,500 teens and young adults from over 38 countries sent in their projects, with finalists tackling real issues like health, farming, and climate change.

Standouts include MalariaX (Thailand) and Paraspeak (India), showing how youth are using AI to make a difference.

What to expect at the summit Expect five packed days with 700+ sessions on everything from AI safety to data protection.

An expo floor will run alongside the sessions.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit.