India's 1st Gaganyaan uncrewed test flight unlikely before February 2027
India's big leap into human spaceflight, the Gaganyaan mission, is facing another delay.
The first uncrewed test flight is unlikely to launch before February 2027 instead of late 2026.
Multiple senior officials within Isro say it needs more time for additional simulations and validation, making sure everything works perfectly before sending astronauts up.
ISRO's Vyommitra to test life support
Gaganyaan has been in the works since 2019, but COVID-19 and supply issues slowed things down. Still, about 80% of preparations are done.
For this next test, ISRO will send Vyommitra, a half-humanoid robot, into space to try out key systems like life support and the LVM3 rocket.
The focus right now is safety over speed, so future crewed missions can launch with confidence.