India's 1st hands-free delivery service launched
Skye Air Mobility just launched India's first totally hands-free drone delivery service in Gurugram, using drones and AI robots—no humans needed.
Announced at the India AI Impact Summit, this move comes after 3.6 million successful drone flights and over 1,000 tons of carbon emissions saved.
How it works
Drones carry packages (up to 10kg) to smart mailboxes called Arrive Points.
From there, Ottonomy robots take over and deliver right to your door using a simple OTP code.
Everything runs on Skye's traffic management system for smooth, safe deliveries.
Plans for citywide rollout in Gurugram
These drones can make short-distance flights and cover multiple kilometers per trip—while cutting more than 500g of emissions per delivery.
After successful operations elsewhere, Gurugram is next for citywide rollout.
Other cities are lined up for rollouts, with plans to go national—and even global—soon!