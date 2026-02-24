India's 1st hands-free delivery service launched

Drones carry packages (up to 10kg) to smart mailboxes called Arrive Points. From there, Ottonomy robots take over and deliver right to your door using a simple OTP code. Everything runs on Skye's traffic management system for smooth, safe deliveries.

Plans for citywide rollout in Gurugram

These drones can make short-distance flights and cover multiple kilometers per trip—while cutting more than 500g of emissions per delivery.

After successful operations elsewhere, Gurugram is next for citywide rollout.

Other cities are lined up for rollouts, with plans to go national—and even global—soon!