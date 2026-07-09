India's 1st indigenous light transport Saras MK-II enters prototype production
Technology
India just hit a big milestone: the Saras MK-II, our first indigenously designed light transport aircraft, has moved into prototype production.
Announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, this 19-seat aircraft is being built by CSIR-NAL and marks real progress for India's own aerospace ambitions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat push.
Saras MK-II to boost UDAN connectivity
Saras MK-II is set to make regional air travel easier: think better connections to remote or hilly places under the UDAN scheme.
The minister called it a landmark achievement, and it's easy to see why: with its modern tech, ability to land on less-than-perfect runways, and roles ranging from air taxi to ambulance, this plane could be a game-changer for how people get around in India.