India's 1st indigenous light transport Saras MK-II enters prototype production

Saras MK-II to boost UDAN connectivity

Saras MK-II is set to make regional air travel easier: think better connections to remote or hilly places under the UDAN scheme.

The minister called it a landmark achievement, and it's easy to see why: with its modern tech, ability to land on less-than-perfect runways, and roles ranging from air taxi to ambulance, this plane could be a game-changer for how people get around in India.