India's 1st multimodal world simulation model for robotics launched

With AuraSim, developers can build digital twins of robots and their worlds before touching real hardware. This means faster training and lower costs for everything from humanoid bots to mobile robots and robotic arms. It even lets you tweak sensors like LiDAR or cameras to match real-life quirks.

AuraSim connects to robotics stacks and is cloud-native, so testing robot "brains" is much easier.

It can run thousands of simulations at once in the cloud—perfect for edge-case testing before sending bots out into the real world.

Right now, it's part of an eight-week mentorship program backed by NVIDIA Inception to help robotics engineers get hands-on experience.