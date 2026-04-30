India's 1st Namma 112 AI multilingual helpline launches in Bengaluru
Bengaluru just rolled out India's first AI-powered 112 emergency helpline that speaks over 10 languages, making it way easier for people to get help, no matter what language they're most comfortable with.
This upgrade, part of the Namma 112 emergency response system, is all about breaking down language barriers in emergencies.
Namma 112 AI identifies caller languages
The helpline covers a bunch of languages like Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and even Spanish, which really fits Bengaluru's diverse vibe.
Each day, around 200 staff handle up to 10,000 calls; if someone calls in a language the team doesn't know, the AI instantly figures it out and collects details so help can be sent fast.
Officials say this should speed up response times and could even set a new standard for other cities across India.
More languages, including Japanese, are being considered too!