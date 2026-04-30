India's 1st Namma 112 AI multilingual helpline launches in Bengaluru

Namma 112 AI identifies caller languages

The helpline covers a bunch of languages like Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and even Spanish, which really fits Bengaluru's diverse vibe.

Each day, around 200 staff handle up to 10,000 calls; if someone calls in a language the team doesn't know, the AI instantly figures it out and collects details so help can be sent fast.

Officials say this should speed up response times and could even set a new standard for other cities across India.

More languages, including Japanese, are being considered too!