India's 1st sovereign AI product runs entirely offline
Arinox AI and KOGO just launched CommandCORE, which they describe as India's first sovereign AI product, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
This offline "AI in a box" runs on NVIDIA hardware and has partnerships with NVIDIA and Qualcomm for its agentic stack, letting companies use powerful AI locally—no internet needed—for better data privacy.
You can pick from small or medium clusters
CommandCORE comes in three NVIDIA-powered versions: Jetson Orin (edge), DGX Spark (on-premises), and RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell (data centers).
It runs KOGO's agentic OS, which the company says has more than 500 connectors for enterprise workflows.
You can pick from small (1-7B parameters) or medium (20-30B) clusters. Prices start at ₹10 lakh, and you can scale up as needed.
CommandCORE is built for sectors like finance and defense
This box is built for sectors like finance, defense, and government—basically anyone worried about data leaks to public AIs.
CommandCORE filters massive amounts of data locally before sending only what's needed to the cloud, saving money and boosting privacy.
Its approach addresses one factor cited in many generative AI pilots' failures: privacy concerns.