India's 1st sovereign AI product runs entirely offline

CommandCORE comes in three NVIDIA-powered versions: Jetson Orin (edge), DGX Spark (on-premises), and RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell (data centers).

It runs KOGO's agentic OS, which the company says has more than 500 connectors for enterprise workflows.

You can pick from small (1-7B parameters) or medium (20-30B) clusters. Prices start at ₹10 lakh, and you can scale up as needed.