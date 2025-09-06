India's 1st telecom system using indigenous chips gets certified
India just hit a milestone: its first-ever telecom system powered entirely by Indian-made chips has been certified by the Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC).
This means the system meets strict quality and safety standards.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called it a "big leap" for India's chip industry.
Boost for Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat
This approval is a big win for Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing our reliance on imported tech.
It also opens doors for Indian chips in telecom systems, and potentially other sectors such as automotive and data centers—helping local manufacturing grow stronger.
India is focusing on practical chips instead of ultra-advanced ones
Instead of competing with tech giants on ultra-advanced chips, India is focusing on practical 28nm-65nm chips that suit real-world needs like telecom and industry.
Experts say India's strengths in chip design and testing could help solve global supply chain headaches too.