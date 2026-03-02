India's 1st total lunar eclipse in 2026: When to watch

A total lunar eclipse is coming to India on March 3, 2026—right in time for Holi. Most of the country will catch the Moon rising while it's already in eclipse, so you'll see just the last shadowy phase.

In big cities, moonrise will happen after the eclipse starts The main eclipse action starts at 3:20pm IST, but in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, moonrise happens around 6:20-6:30pm.

That means you'll get about 15-30 minutes to spot the reddish Moon before it's over at 6:48pm.

If you're in Northeast India, you'll see more of the 'blood moon' phase If you're in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal—you're in luck! An earlier moonrise means you'll see more of that deep copper-red "blood moon" phase.

The source does not state when India's next visible total lunar eclipse will occur; it only notes another lunar eclipse on August 28, 2026, which will not be visible from India.