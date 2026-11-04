India's Aditya-L1 VELC saw eruption expand unevenly August 5 2024
India's first space-based solar observatory spotted something surprising: a solar eruption that expanded unevenly, not in the neat, symmetrical way scientists expected.
This was caught on August 5, 2024, using its VELC instrument and double-checked with NASA images.
The finding could shake up what we thought we knew about how these giant bursts from the Sun behave.
Aditya-L1 could improve CME tracking
The discovery (published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters) shows that tracking these unpredictable eruptions (called CMEs) might get a lot more accurate now.
Since CMEs can mess with satellites and internet connections here on Earth, better predictions mean fewer nasty surprises for our tech.
Aditya-L1 is India's first space-based solar observatory and is already helping us understand (and hopefully protect ourselves from) the Sun's wilder moods.