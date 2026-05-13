India's AI adoption accelerates from experiments to real world impact
Technology
India's AI scene is picking up speed, with startups and big companies moving from small experiments to real-world impact.
AI is helping businesses run smoother, make smarter decisions, and create fresh ways to connect with customers.
This shift isn't just about tech: it's setting the stage for who leads in India's digital economy.
ET's AI Product Awards boost visibility
The ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 are all about celebrating standout AI solutions.
They give startups a chance to show off their coolest ideas and get noticed by industry leaders.
This boosts credibility, sparks new partnerships, and helps shape India's growing AI ecosystem.