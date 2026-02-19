India's AI Impact Summit 2026 draws over 300,000 attendees

India's AI Impact Summit 2026 just made history—over 300,000 people showed up at Bharat Mandapam, a claim made by organizers. The summit ran with the theme "Welfare for All, Happiness for All," organizers said it outpaced some previous global summits in size.

Students pledge to use AI responsibly A highlight: nearly 251,000 students pledged to use AI responsibly within just 24 hours—absolutely crushing the original goal of 5,000.

This record-breaking moment signals how seriously young Indians are taking their role in shaping tech for good.

Government and industry investments in AI The government announced an extra 20,000 GPUs to help startups and researchers get affordable computing power.

Google's Sundar Pichai also revealed a new partnership with Reliance Jio to create new cloud clusters and to participate in a 50 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan to provide power to AI-focused data centers.

The government is expecting more than $200 billion in investment from cloud regions, semiconductors, and manufacturing.