India's AI models draw global interest in health care, education
India's push to build its own AI models is catching eyes globally, especially in health care and education.
Companies like Fractal Analytics and Tech Mahindra are part of the India AI Mission; Tech Mahindra has reported international engagement and partner collaboration on an education-focused LLM, while Fractal has drawn strong interest from health care institutions, showing real potential for these made-in-India solutions to fit local needs.
Sovereign AI rollouts planned for 2026
Both companies plan to roll out their sovereign AI by 2026, with Tech Mahindra even exploring custom models for Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.
Fractal's Vaidya 2.0 is already earning praise from hospitals for things like health-care chatbots.
Still, as Gartner's Anushree Verma points out, making these AIs work across different industries, especially with all the language and customer demands, is a big challenge that hasn't been solved yet.