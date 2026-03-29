India's AI models draw global interest in health care, education

Sovereign AI rollouts planned for 2026

Both companies plan to roll out their sovereign AI by 2026, with Tech Mahindra even exploring custom models for Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia.

Fractal's Vaidya 2.0 is already earning praise from hospitals for things like health-care chatbots.

Still, as Gartner's Anushree Verma points out, making these AIs work across different industries, especially with all the language and customer demands, is a big challenge that hasn't been solved yet.