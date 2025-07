India's AI revolution: Trilok, the AI-Powered rock band Technology Jul 10, 2025

Trilok is shaking up the music scene as India's first AI-powered rock band, blending spiritual themes and traditional mantras with modern rock.

Everything—from the vocals to the visuals—is created by artificial intelligence.

Their debut track, "Achyutam Keshavam," just dropped on YouTube and Instagram, featuring digital avatars that mix machine creativity with Indian cultural themes.