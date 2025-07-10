Next Article
Autonomous robot achieves surgical success
Researchers at Johns Hopkins have built an AI robot, SRT-H, that performed gallbladder surgeries all on its own.
After learning from 17 hours of annotated surgery videos, it completed eight full procedures on realistic human-like models—nailing every step without any human hand-holding.
How the robot works
SRT-H checks what's happening every three seconds and sends out super-precise movement commands.
It even corrects itself mid-surgery and can take spoken instructions from medical staff, so it isn't stuck following a rigid script.
Robots could make surgeries safer, more consistent
This study shows robots like SRT-H could soon make surgeries safer and more consistent.
If things keep moving forward, fully autonomous operations in real hospitals might actually happen within the next decade.