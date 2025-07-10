Robotic coyotes safeguard US military airfields

Coyote Rovers can patrol and monitor areas

By patrolling sensitive spots like the Navy's Blue Angels flight line, Coyote Rovers scare off wildlife and help cut down on maintenance costs.

The goal is to lower the risk of animal-related aircraft incidents (known as BASH) and make operations safer.

Next up: making these robots even smarter so they can drive themselves, recharge on their own, and target specific animals—potentially saving money while keeping runways clear.