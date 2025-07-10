Robotic coyotes safeguard US military airfields
To protect military airfields from birds and animals that could cause accidents, the US Army has rolled out "Coyote Rovers"—robotic vehicles topped with life-size coyote models.
These speedy, four-wheeled bots were developed with wildlife experts over five years and have already been tested at several bases, including Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fort Campbell, and Naval Air Station Whiting Field.
Coyote Rovers can patrol and monitor areas
By patrolling sensitive spots like the Navy's Blue Angels flight line, Coyote Rovers scare off wildlife and help cut down on maintenance costs.
The goal is to lower the risk of animal-related aircraft incidents (known as BASH) and make operations safer.
Next up: making these robots even smarter so they can drive themselves, recharge on their own, and target specific animals—potentially saving money while keeping runways clear.