India's AI sector hampered by talent shortages and data standardization
India's AI industry is running into some big roadblocks, mainly because there aren't enough skilled people and the data isn't standardized.
A new report by The Dialogue surveyed startups and businesses, with nearly half saying it's tough to find the right talent to stay competitive.
Indian government datasets hard to access
Almost everyone in India's AI space relies on open source tools (a whopping 96.2%), but access to government-held datasets is still a struggle. Only 15% say they're easy to access.
The report also highlights that customer adoption is a major headache for respondents, while talent availability is a major challenge for respondents and lack of data standardization is a major challenge for AI developers, showing that India needs better skills and smoother data processes if it wants its AI sector to really take off.