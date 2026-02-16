'India's AI story is about compression': Anthropic's Rahul Patil

India has become Claude.ai's second-largest market, with run-rate revenue doubling in recent months. Nearly half of Claude.ai's usage in India comprises computer and mathematical tasks—think app dev and software launches. Patil highlighted that new AI tools are making it possible to build real-world solutions in fields like healthcare and finance within months.

Responsible AI development

Anthropic is teaming up with big names like Air India (using Claude Code for quicker software builds) and Cognizant (rolling out Claude to 350,000 employees).

They're also working on local language projects for agriculture and law.

Even as things move fast, Patil says Anthropic holds off on releasing new models until they're sure the tech will act responsibly—showing their focus on safe AI growth.