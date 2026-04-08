India's CERT-In flags Azure and Bing gaps risking data access
Technology
Heads up: India's cyber watchdog CERT-In just flagged some serious security gaps in Microsoft Azure and Bing.
These issues could let hackers sneak in, mess with sensitive data, or could let hackers gain elevated privileges or access sensitive information, basically putting everyone who uses these platforms at risk.
CERT-In urges security and automatic updates
More than 500,000,000 companies on Azure and millions of Bing users could be impacted by these vulnerabilities.
CERT-In is urging everyone to install the latest security updates ASAP and turn on automatic updates to help keep your information safe.
A little caution now can save a lot of trouble later!