India's CERT-In recommends 12-hour fixes where feasible in AI strategy

CERT-In requires 24-hour fixes, 6-hour reports

Along with the main deadline, CERT-In wants internal and external system issues fixed within 24 hours.

High-value systems get three days, and high-severity problems must be sorted in five days.

Organizations also have to report any security incidents within 6 hours.

The agency is pushing for smarter defenses too, like continuous monitoring and zero-trust security, so India's digital spaces stay safer as cyber threats evolve.