India's CERT-In warns AI attacks stole funds, urges tighter controls
Heads up, India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, says AI-driven cyberattacks are becoming a real problem.
Attackers are using open-source AI tools to mess with business records and payment systems, which has led to stolen funds across government and financial sectors.
CERT-In is urging organizations to tighten access controls and boost monitoring to keep up with these smarter threats.
CERT-In: AI agents breached Hugging Face
The new wave of attacks relies on "AI-driven agentic offensive framework" that automate hacking tasks like scanning for weaknesses and breaking in, making things move faster with less human effort.
CERT-In pointed out recent cases where AI agents broke into Hugging Face.
Their advice? Always double-check payment instructions against independent records and work together across organizations to spot and stop incidents early.