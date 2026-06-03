India's CERT-In warns Microsoft Office CVE-2026-45659 could allow data theft Technology Jun 03, 2026

Heads up: India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just flagged some serious security holes in Microsoft Office.

The main issue (CVE-2026-45659) could let hackers take over your system through infected documents and steal personal or financial information.

Basically, if you open the wrong file, your data could be at risk.