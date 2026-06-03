India's CERT-In warns Microsoft Office CVE-2026-45659 could allow data theft
Technology
Heads up: India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just flagged some serious security holes in Microsoft Office.
The main issue (CVE-2026-45659) could let hackers take over your system through infected documents and steal personal or financial information.
Basically, if you open the wrong file, your data could be at risk.
Install Microsoft Office fix and updates
Microsoft has already rolled out a fix, so don't wait. Update your Office apps right away by heading to the "Account" section in Word.
CERT-In also found similar issues in Microsoft 365 Copilot that could let attackers run harmful code.
Bottom line: keep all your Microsoft software updated to stay safe.