India's CERT-In warns of AI-powered cyberattacks targeting businesses and individuals

CERT-In urges monitoring, 0-trust and MFA

CERT-In suggests organizations step up their monitoring game, use zero-trust security models, and turn on multi-factor authentication across critical systems, remote access gateways, and cloud environments.

MSMEs should go for automatic updates and managed security services.

For individuals: keep your passwords strong, enable two-factor authentication whenever possible, and don't click on random messages or links, even if they look legitimate.

Stay sharp out there!