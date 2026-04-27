India's CERT-In warns of AI-powered cyberattacks targeting businesses and individuals
India's top cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just dropped a high-severity warning about new AI-powered cyberattacks.
Thanks to smarter tech, hackers can now find and exploit security gaps much faster, run automated scams, and pull off convincing phishing tricks, putting companies, small businesses, and even regular folks at risk.
CERT-In urges monitoring, 0-trust and MFA
CERT-In suggests organizations step up their monitoring game, use zero-trust security models, and turn on multi-factor authentication across critical systems, remote access gateways, and cloud environments.
MSMEs should go for automatic updates and managed security services.
For individuals: keep your passwords strong, enable two-factor authentication whenever possible, and don't click on random messages or links, even if they look legitimate.
Stay sharp out there!