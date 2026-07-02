India's CERT-In warns of Chrome flaws affecting Windows, macOS, Linux Technology Jul 02, 2026

India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just put out a heads-up for everyone using Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, or Linux.

It has found some serious security holes in older versions that could let hackers steal your data or mess with your device.

The fix is simple: update Chrome to the latest version right away.