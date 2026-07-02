India's CERT-In warns of Chrome flaws affecting Windows, macOS, Linux
India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, just put out a heads-up for everyone using Google Chrome on Windows, macOS, or Linux.
It has found some serious security holes in older versions that could let hackers steal your data or mess with your device.
The fix is simple: update Chrome to the latest version right away.
Mojo, Payments and AdFilter vulnerabilities
The issues include coding bugs like integer overflow in Mojo and use-after-free problems in Payments and AdFilter: basically, things hackers can use if you visit a sketchy website.
If you're running Chrome versions before 149.0.7827.200 or 149.0.7827.201 (Windows/macOS) or before 149.0.7827.200 (Linux), you're at risk.
Check about Google Chrome for updates
To protect yourself, open Chrome's Help menu and click "About Google Chrome" to check for updates, install any available right now!
CERT-In especially recommends updating as soon as possible if you do anything sensitive online; it's a quick step to keep your info secure.