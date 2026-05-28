India's CERT-In warns of high severity Microsoft product vulnerabilities
Technology
Heads up: India's CERT-In just dropped a high-severity alert about serious security holes in popular Microsoft products like 365 Copilot, Azure, Entra ID, and Power Pages.
If left unpatched, these flaws could let hackers steal data, mess with accounts, or even shut down services.
India's CERT-In urges immediate Microsoft updates
CERT-In says affected organizations and individuals should update their Microsoft apps right away. Microsoft has already rolled out fixes.
The vulnerabilities come from things like weak authentication and poor input checks.
If your organization uses Azure, Entra ID, or other Microsoft cloud services, follow Microsoft's official update guide to stay safe.
This is a solid reminder: keeping your software updated is key to avoiding cyber trouble.