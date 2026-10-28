India's CERT-In warns of major security gaps in Apple devices
India's top cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has flagged some major security gaps in Apple products, including iPhones, Macs, and the Safari browser.
These bugs could let hackers sneak in and mess with your data or run harmful code behind the scenes.
CERT-In has issued an advisory warning about these vulnerabilities.
Older Safari iOS and iPadOS vulnerable
The vulnerabilities come from issues like memory errors and bad input checks, which can help attackers bypass security or crash your device.
Affected versions include Safari before 27.2 and iOS and iPadOS before 18.7.11, so if you haven't updated lately, now's the time.
Apple admits iPhone duo screen cracking
Apple has also admitted that some users are reporting that the device's inner screen cracked on its first foldable, the iPhone Duo (but none so far in India).
Similar warnings popped up earlier this year, too.