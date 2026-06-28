India's Cert-In warns of WhatsApp VBScript malware via compromised accounts
Heads up if you use WhatsApp on your computer: India's cybersecurity agency, Cert-In, has flagged a fresh malware attack.
Hackers are using people's already compromised WhatsApp accounts to send sketchy VBScript files that look like they're from friends or contacts.
It's easy to get tricked into clicking, since the messages seem totally normal at first glance.
Cert-In warns against opening attachments
If you open one of these files, attackers might get remote access to your device, steal your passwords, spread more malware, or even mess with your network and finances.
Cert-In suggests not opening any unexpected attachments, even from people you know, and double-checking with them if something feels off.
It has also been rolling out new rules for device makers to help fight rising AI-powered cyber threats.