India's CERT-In warns Snapdragon flaws could let hackers steal data
Heads up, Android users: India's top cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has flagged some major security issues in Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.
These flaws affect a huge range of devices, from budget to premium phones using Snapdragon 8 Gen, 7, 6, and 4 Gen series processors.
Hackers could use these gaps to steal your data, run unwanted code on your phone, or even crash your apps.
Update devices, use trusted app stores
CERT-In says it's really important to update your device with the latest patches from your phone maker.
Also, stick to trusted app stores and avoid downloading random apps, just in case hackers try to take advantage of these vulnerabilities.
And remember: it's not just phones: tablets, smart gadgets, and even some cars using these chips could be affected too.
Stay safe and keep those updates coming!