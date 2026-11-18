India's data center surge demands more power and smarter cooling
India's data centers are growing fast, driven by cloud adoption and AI workloads.
By the end of the first half of 2026, these facilities had nearly 1.8 GW in capacity, with more than double that on the way.
But this rapid rise means we'll need way more reliable electricity and smarter cooling systems: energy demand could jump to about 17 GW by 2031-32.
Satpal Singh urges early infrastructure planning
Building new data centers isn't just about stacking servers; it's about planning ahead for huge power needs and advanced cooling, especially as high-density AI racks can require 80-100 kW or more each.
Satpal Singh, director-sales at Legrand India, points out that early infrastructure planning is key to avoiding delays, while local manufacturing can help dodge supply chain hiccups as demand keeps rising.