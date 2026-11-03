India's data centers to quintuple by 2030, could draw ₹3L/cr
India's data centers are about to get a major upgrade: capacity is expected to jump five times by 2030, thanks to the rising demand from AI and global tech giants.
This surge could pull in over ₹3 lakh crore in investments over the next four financial years.
But it's not all smooth sailing; power supply and getting projects done on time will be big hurdles.
Indian data centers cheaper, renewable push
Building data centers here is about 20% cheaper than in other Asia-Pacific countries, and there's a strong push for renewable energy, which fits perfectly with tech companies' green goals.
Nearly half of the new capacity already has long-term contracts lined up, bringing some financial stability.
Still, relying heavily on a few big customers comes with risks like pricing pressure and less flexibility down the line.