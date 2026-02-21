'India's data protection rules could hinder innovation': Expert Technology Feb 21, 2026

Jules Polonetsky, CEO of Future of Privacy Forum, thinks India's new data protection rules might actually slow down innovation if they're too strict.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he pointed out that relying too much on constant notifications and consent forms could make things tricky for companies.

"If the law effectively makes companies feel that nothing can be done unless everything is perfectly clear, people will hesitate," he shared.