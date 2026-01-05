India's DLI scheme: Powering up India's chip dreams

Why does this matter?

The DLI scheme has sparked real progress: 16 new chip designs, six custom chips built, and 10 patents filed.

It's also trained over 1,000 engineers and enabled startups to create more than 140 reusable IP cores—attracting private investment that's triple what the government put in.

Plus, with industry-grade design tools now available to 95 companies (thanks to C-DAC), and over 300 academic institutions receiving support for chip design and capacity building, young Indian talent is getting a serious boost in the global chip race.